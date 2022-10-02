MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was charged after he was accused of climbing on a fishing boat that washed ashore during Hurricane Ian, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Isaac Shaw, 50, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said Shaw climbed aboard the boat while it was tossing in the surf.

A News13 crew saw Shaw being arrested.

Myrtle Beach police said efforts have begun to remove the boat. Police said people should stay away to allow crews room to work and the site will be hazardous. Police said removing the boat will take some time.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the crew on Thursday and no one was on it when it washed ashore near 22nd Avenue South at the Williams Street beach access. It’s unclear how many people had to be rescued.