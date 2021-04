BARNWELL, GA (WJBF)- Barnwell County Sheriff Department are in the search of missing girl.

On April 16th 4:00pm, Arianna Nabria Brooker, age 17 was last see leaving her mother’s house.

Arianna is still believed to be in the Barnwell and Bamberg area.

Any information on the whereabouts of her locations is advice to contact Barnwell County Sheriff Department.