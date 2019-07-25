Police investigating potential explosive devices outside Ruths on Washington Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County investigators are on the scene of alleged explosive devices in a car outside Ruth’s Restaurant on Washington Road.

Investigators and K-9 units are on scene with Richmond County Bomb Squad en route.

Officials tell us a man claims he was attempting to ‘turn in’ several explosive devices he claims he was given.

The devices are currently in his car in the Ruth’s parking lot.

Nearby businesses have been evacuated.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.