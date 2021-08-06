Police in Rhode Island make arrests after a woman is assaulted by a group of ATV riders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first of several suspects in the assault of a woman in Providence has been arrested and charged.

Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, was arraigned Friday on one count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct. She was ordered held without bail as a probation violator and she’s due back in court on Friday, Aug. 13.

Police allege she was among a group of about 10 ATV and dirt bike riders who allegedly pulled a 35-year-old woman out of her vehicle and beat her Tuesday night on Valley Street.

Shyanne Boisvert

According to the police report, the victim said she had honked her horn at the group after they blocked the intersection of Smith and Orms streets for two cycles of the traffic lights. She told police she then tried to drive off but was surrounded by the off-road vehicles, dragged out into the roadway and kicked and punched while her 8-year-old child was in the car.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Providence police at (401) 272-3121.

Providence police said they were notified of Boisvert’s whereabouts by Cranston police after she went to their headquarters for an unrelated matter.

Boisvert was previously arrested back in January for allegedly blocking traffic with her dirt bike during an incident in Cranston then pushing a police officer as he approached.

Earlier on Thursday, Providence City Council President John Igliozzi penned a letter to Gov. Dan McKee asking him to enlist Rhode Island State Police to help curb the recent violence, which McKee previously offered to Mayor Jorge Elorza.

In a statement to 12 News, McKee’s office called the recent violence “troubling and unacceptable,” adding that they’ve been “ready and willing to provide support to the city through the State Police Neighborhood Response Team.”

“After receiving Council President Igliozzi’s letter today, the Governor requested Colonel James Manni to work with Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements to honor the request and continue discussions regarding providing State Police assistance in our capital city,” the statement continued.

Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said city and state police have been in constant communication.

“I spoke with Council President Igliozzi yesterday and shared that the Providence Police Department is already coordinating with Rhode Island State Police,” Elorza said in a statement. “Based upon the recommendation of Colonel Manni and Chief Clements, we are pursuing a partnership that compliments the police department’s ability to prevent gun violence and investigate violent crime.”