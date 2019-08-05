Police impersonator strikes again in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in North Augusta say a diver pulling over vehicles in an “unmarked vehicle” has struck again.

The most recent incident happened behind Ironwood Apartments around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, August 5.

“When the victim asked to see his badge the subject literally ran to his vehicle and left at a high rate of speed,” Lieutenant Tim Thornton told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The vehicle is described as a black Ford Explorer with tinted windows and black wheels with chrome center caps. Blue lights have only been seen in the grill, officials added.

The suspect is an African-American male, standing at approximately 6’ 1,” weighing between 185-195 pounds with a beard. He’s known to always wear a black uniform style clothing with a black in color call cap. He has been seen with a holstered handgun on his hip on previous stops but not this morning.

So, what if you see an unmarked vehicle in your rear-view mirror and I’m not exactly sure if it’s legit or not, what should you do?

“Our best advice is to activate your emergency flashers, slow down to indicate to us, if it is us, that you are not fleeing from us,” North Augusta Department of Public Safety Corporal Billy Hultman told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “Travel to the next well-lit or well-populated area where you feel like there may be people that can see what’s going on and immediately feel free to call us or whatever jurisdiction you’re in,” he added.

Also, Ask the Police suggest you keep your car doors locked and having your mobile phone in hand. You can ask to see the officer’s warrant card through the closed window. Only wind down your window or get out of your car when you are sure that it is a genuine police officer.

Meanwhile, if you see the in the North Augusta incident or if you were/are stopped, contact the North Augusta Public Safety Department at 803-279-2121.