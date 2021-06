MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Georgia woman visiting South Florida accidentally shot her teenage sister in the face while handing her a gun inside a car.

The Miami Herald reports the shooting occurred Sunday night on a Miami Beach road.

Taniyria Holt has been arrested and charged with culpable negligence that inflicts personal injury and improper exhibition of firearms.

The 18-year-old victim remained on life support Monday.