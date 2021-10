TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) says it found two headless roosters and cups of blood on the beach.

WSAV News 3 got answers from police and heard from a Tybee resident who witnessed the scene of where the dead roosters were.

TIPD says the animal sacrifice occurred Sept. 30 near 8th Street. It says animal sacrifices have been found on the beach in the past. No further details were released.

Police urge anyone with information to call 912-786-5600.