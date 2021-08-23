Police cut shirt off Wayne County corrections officer accused of bringing contraband to inmates

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Wayne County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly bringing contraband to prisoners.

The man was “stripped of his authority” and a video posted on the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Facebook page shows an officer cutting off his uniform in front of a group at the Wayne County Jail. The video has since been deleted.

“You come to our jail and do this, this is what it’s gon’ get you,” an officer says after he cut off the man’s shirt. “You’re a disgrace to this uniform and you need to go to jail for good.”

WCSO’s narcotics team says its completed an undercover two-week investigation charging Dayton Beasley and expecting more arrests. Beasley’s charges include: Violation of Oath of Office, Trading with Inmates without Consent of Warden or Superintendent, among other charges.

“Sheriff Mosely and Cheif Morgan would like this case to serve as an example of their hard stance against corruption in Law Enforcement,” reads the press release.

WCSO posted a statement on its Facebook page after the video was deleted claiming the video was posted “as a show of transparency.” The statement goes on to say that Sheriff Mosely was unaware of the video, thanked its supporters and apologized to those criticizing the post.

