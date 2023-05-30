COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left a teenager dead.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to 200 block of Springtree Drive in Columbia, South Carolina for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton with a gunshot wound to the back, lying on the side of the road.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, said 58-year-old Rick Chow, the convenience store owner, has been arrested and charged with Murder.

Chow owns the Shell station located at 7441 Parklane Road.

Sheriff Lott said there were suspicions the teen was shoplifting, but that turned out to be false. He said that law enforcement DID find a gun next to the teen’s body, but the gun was never pointed at the store owner.

The sheriff went on to say that this store sees a lot of shoplifting incidents and Chow and his family have been threatened before.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was BACK at the Shell station for a break-in alarm around 9:30 Monday night.

Courtesy of: RCSD

Authorities say a crowd of people dispersed after protests turned destructive. They say they arrived to shattered windows and a large crowd of people inside the store stealing merchandise.

“This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Lott. “Individuals involved will be identified and prosecuted.”

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.