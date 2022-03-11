COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – A Columbia County woman is charged with fraud after police say she lied about her son having cancer, to collect money.

Jessica Pizzuto is charged with larceny.

According to a police report, in May of last year she told her co-workers her son had cancer.

It says since then she’s accepted things like gift cards and meals from co-workers. Her job even gave her a free week of PTO totaling $720.

She was fired from her job at the end of January.

Police say Pizzuto served jail time for doing the same thing in Kentucky.