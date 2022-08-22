COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on fraud.

According to an incident report, 47-year-old Carol Ann Dixon, was the caregiver of a 73-year old disabled woman in Columbia County.

Authorities say after the disabled woman’s family did some research, they found Dixon was giving the victim more checks to sign than usual. The victim said she thought she was signing checks for the care that was provided.

Police say Carol Dixon ultimately overpaid herself $15,172.

She’s charged with Exploitation and Intimidation of Elderly Persons and remains in the Columbia County Jail.