Police charge mother, saying she lied about son’s death

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta mother has been charged with killing her son after police said she lied about how the boy died.

Gwinnett County police arrested 29-year-old Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, charging her with murder and three counts of cruelty to children.

Imafiabor remained jailed Tuesday with no bail set. Police say Imafiabor called them on Christmas to report her 1-year-old son had died after being hit by a truck the day before.

Police say the woman told them the boy had seemed fine but died overnight. Gwinnett police Sgt. J.R. Richter says an autopsy showed injuries inconsistent with Imafiabor’s story.

The boy’s name was not released