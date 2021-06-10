Police, bystander rescue stingray from Tybee Island shore

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A police officer and a bystander rescued a stranded stingray from the Tybee Island shore on Tuesday.

Bystanders had moved the stingray to shallow water from the thick sand but still not far enough for it to break free. Nearby children also poured water on the creature to keep it wet and comfortable, the Tybee Island Police Department said.

A small crowd gathered around the officer and a man offered to help move the stingray into the ocean. The two carried the creature into deeper water, according to police.

The stingray was free at last.