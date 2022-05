ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man stabbed and killed a pastor who was ministering to him in his Georgia home, then put her body in a van and set it on fire.

DeKalb County investigators say 27-year-old Christopher Devonta Griggs is charged with murder. Police say Griggs attacked 57-year-old Rev. Marita Harrell on Wednesday in his home.

Harrell was a wife and mother of two and went into the ministry later in life.

She was a senior pastor at Connections at Metropolitan United Methodist Church.