Police ask for public’s help locating a Child Molestation suspect

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Child Molestation suspect.

Police say 38-year old Donald Lee Walker may be in the Sardis or Hephzibah areas.

If you know where Walker is please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

