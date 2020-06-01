Police ask for public’s help locating a Child Molestation suspect

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Child Molestation suspect.
Police say 38-year old Donald Lee Walker may be in the Sardis or Hephzibah areas.
If you know where Walker is please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
