Police are still looking for the suspect wanted in a 2018 murder

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Police are still looking for a man wanted in a 2018 murder.

They say 55-year old Darryl Walker left the 2018 murder scene on Ridgewood Drive in a 2016 Nissan Altima with Georgia tag RIG 0731.

51-year-old Monique Johnson’s body was found inside the burning home on on the 1400 block of the street.

It has been two years since this incident and investigators are seeking help from the public with locating Darryl Walker.

If you know anything about the incident or where Walker may be contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

