Active shooter reported at Walmart near mall in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (WJBF) — Authorities are investigating a potential active shooter near a mall in El Paso, Texas.
WJBF NewsChannel 6’s sister station KTSM, confirmed that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart.
The El Paso Police Department tweeted Saturday, August 3 that an active shooter was present near the area of Hawkins and Gateway East in El Paso. The first tweet from the department’s Twitter account came in at 1:03 p.m., local time. A second tweet reiterating the danger was issued at 1:29 p.m. and a third, announcing that the mall is closed due to police activity was issued one minute later.
The Dallas office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued a tweet saying ATF agents were responding as well.
Police urged people to stay clear of the area around Cielo Vista Mall.
Police said that the area is still an active scene. No word on if anyone has been shot or injured.
ABC News El Paso affiliate KVIA reported that the incident was unfolding in a Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall.
Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.