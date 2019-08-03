Active shooter reported at Walmart near mall in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (WJBF) — Authorities are investigating a potential active shooter near a mall in El Paso, Texas.

WJBF NewsChannel 6’s sister station KTSM, confirmed that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart.

The El Paso Police Department tweeted Saturday, August 3 that an active shooter was present near the area of Hawkins and Gateway East in El Paso. The first tweet from the department’s Twitter account came in at 1:03 p.m., local time. A second tweet reiterating the danger was issued at 1:29 p.m. and a third, announcing that the mall is closed due to police activity was issued one minute later.

The Dallas office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued a tweet saying ATF agents were responding as well.

BREAKING: ATF is en route to assist @EPPOLICE at the scene of a reported shooting in the area of #CieloVistaMall in #ElPaso TX. Please stay away from the area and refrain from posting first responder activity on social media. https://t.co/uw3DEFZRJt pic.twitter.com/0KqUK5nmmI — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) August 3, 2019

Police urged people to stay clear of the area around Cielo Vista Mall.

Police said that the area is still an active scene. No word on if anyone has been shot or injured.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

ABC News El Paso affiliate KVIA reported that the incident was unfolding in a Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.