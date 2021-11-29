Police: 5-year-old Ga girl fatally shot by 3-year-old cousin

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Police say a five-year-old girl was fatally shot by her younger cousin in Georgia as their family gathered for Thanksgiving.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told WXIA-TV that Khalis Eberhart was hit in the chest when her 3-year-old cousin was able to fire his father’s handgun.

The chief says the weapon was left loaded and unsecured as the family gathered for the holiday.

The girl’s grandmother Tracy Towns says her mother’s death this year left her father, Nathaniel Eberhart, to take care of their three young children on his own.

The girl had a 6-year-old brother and a twin.