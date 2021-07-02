“Please bring him back” Family pleads with the public to come forward with answers in man’s disappearance

HEPHZIBAH, G.A. (WJBF) – The family of a missing Hephzibah man is searching for answers after they tracked his phone to Barnwell South Carolina.

48-year-old Alfonzo Green has been missing for five days now. Family members say the details surrounding his disappearance don’t make sense. Now they’re pleading with the public to come forward with any information.

“Just send him home to me Lord, he was the best man, the best gentle daddy, and he love his kids Lord, these kids about to crazy Jesus,” cried Maebell Jenkins, Green’s mother.



A mother’s prayer for her child to come home.

“He love everybody, he love everybody, everybody in this house and they love him too,” said Jenkins.



Alfonzo Green disappeared on Sunday, June 27th. Green’s girlfriend, Cusheena Jordan, met with his family out in Waynesboro today. She says he left his Hephzibah home around 5 pm.

“He’s normally home and in the bed by 8 o’clock each night and after a certain time Sunday evening after I didn’t hear from him and he wasn’t home, I felt like something was wrong so I reached out to his mom to see if she heard something,” said Cusheena Jordan.



But no one had seen or heard from Green. He missed work the next day, a no call, no show. Jordan says she contacted AT&T to see if they could track his phone.

“And they stated that they couldn’t help me so I got back home and he has a tablet that’s on the same bill as his cell phone and I did the location history to see if it would bring up a location search and the last location was to Barnwell, South Carolina,” said Jordan.



That’s when the search became a family effort in Barnwell.

“I came all the way from Ft. Lauderdale, we supposed to be in Tennesse, June 30th on a family trip with all his nieces childrens and all the sisters..,” said Colleen Jenkins, Alfonzo’s aunt.



That trip now a search for a father of 6. While in Barnwell family members say there’s been talk that Green went there to meet a woman he had met online. They got her name, but police told the family there’s no woman by that name in the area. Now they’re back to square one, trying to figure out why he was in Barnwell in the first place.



If you have any information on Green’s whereabouts or details on his disappearance please contact the Barnwell County Sheriff’s office. Right now they’re offering a 300 dollar reward and the family is offering a 10 thousand dollar reward. You can remain anonymous.