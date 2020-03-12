PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The Players Championship is keeping fans out for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.
A person involved in the discussions over how to handle the new coronavirus tells the AP that only key personnel will be allowed at the course.
The tour is expected to announce an update later Thursday. The source says the policy will be in place at PGA Tour events for the next several weeks starting with the Valspar Championship next week in the Tampa Bay area.
The only other times the tour has kept fans from the course were for safety issues related to weather.
Latest Headlines:
- Brazilian aide who posed with Trump, Pence tests positive for coronavirus
- House Democrats’ virus bill: Free testing, paid sick leave
- Players Championship to carry on without spectators
- ACC canceled due to coronavirus outbreak
- Canada: Trudeau stays at home after wife’s flu-like symptoms