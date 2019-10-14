Plantation Blood makes changes, keeps training for actors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular haunted house is already in full swing. Plantation Blood opened its doors the last week of September. But before more people come for spooks, those who run the place want to make sure you know what you’re getting into.

Expect the unexpected.

That’s what people need to be ready for when going to the haunted house. After major complaints from a few customers last year about ‘Extreme Night,’ customers can look forward to changes and a well trained staff.

Mike Theberge, Plantation Blood manager told us, “They can expect to be scared. That’s what we do.”

Anyone going to a haunted house already knows it’s a ghoulish get down. Spooks and screams are to be expected too. But Theberge said at Plantation Blood, customers should know that those providing the scares will not go beyond just that.

He added, “No cussing whatsoever. Now, patrons, we can’t control what they say. We tell our actors just to ignore them. They are scared.”

Smile, you’re on camera and there is a list of rules posted by the entrance before your experience. Last year, NewsChannel 6 told you about sisters who took on the popular haunted house during an Extreme Night. They claimed they were duct taped, spat on, slapped and sexually abused. Management denied those claims and eliminated Extreme Night and any associated waivers. More than 60 actors still undergo training though.

Theberge explained, “Put them in the sections that they might be in and show them how to properly scare a person.”

Customers can react quickly.

Theberge demonstrated how actors should respond to a scare by jumping out from a wall and jumping back behind that wall. “Now, that’s how you pop back in real quickly so you don’t get hit,” he said.

But actors will not touch you. Exit signs are also marked along the way. New this year are Blackout nights, which are no lights inside the haunted house expect for a small one on your finger.

“We just want people to have a good time. Go through the haunt. Get your scare on. Keep your hands to yourself because we will too and just have fun,” he said.

The owner, Mark Jackson, told us the best times to come to the haunted house if you do get scared easily are on Thursdays and Sundays when the crowds are smaller.

Plantation Blood opens on Thursdays through Sundays. It will be open all week starting Sunday, October 28 until Saturday, November 2. It starts at 7:30 p.m. until the last ‘victim.’ The cost is $22 cash and there is an additional fee for credit cards. For more information, click here.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps