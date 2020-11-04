Plant Vogtle to test new sirens

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle has installed 48 new sirens in the area surrounding the plant as part of its extensive emergency response plan designed to protect public health and safety in the unlikely event of an incident at the facility.
The outdoor emergency siren system is receiving an upgrade to ensure continued reliability and efficiency.
Thursday, November 5th, residents living within the 10-mile radius will hear the first of three, three-minute tones.
Once the upgrade is complete, the old sirens will be decommissioned, and the new sirens will continue to be tested audibly on a quarterly basis, in addition to the weekly inaudible tests that already occur.
WHEN:
- November 5th
- November 19th
- December 17th
All tests will be conducted at 10:00 a.m.
