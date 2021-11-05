Plant Vogtle price doubles to $28.5B as other owners balk

ATLANTA (AP) — The cost of two nuclear reactors being built in Georgia is now $28.5 billion. That’s more than twice the original price tag of $14 billion.

The other owners of Plant Vogtle argue Georgia Power Co. has triggered an agreement requiring Georgia Power to shoulder up to $350 million more in costs.

Atlanta-based Southern Co. says Georgia Power disagrees, but is in talks with cooperative and municipal utilities.

Georgia Power’s share of Vogtle is now $12.7 billion, an increase of $264 million.

Opponents have long warned that overruns would be sky-high.

The company and regulators insist the first new U.S. reactors in decades are the best source of clean and reliable energy for Georgia.