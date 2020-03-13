Plant Vogtle employee being tested for coronavirus

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – A Plant Vogtle employee is reportedly being tested for Covid-19.

According to a company email, the individual is primarily in an office environment on the units three and four side of the plant.

Georgia Power released a statement this morning:

A non-manual worker is being tested. Georgia Power’s focus is always on protecting the safety and health of workers at the site and the company is taking every action to prepare for impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to draw on the expertise of medical professionals and consult the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Our proactive steps are designed to both prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety and well-being of the site workforce. John Kraft Georgia Power

Test results are expected back today. Employees who worked near that worker have been sent home as a precaution and if the test is positive, those workers will remain home for 14 days.

