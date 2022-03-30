NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Downtown revitalization in North Augusta is taking another step forward. Developers will transform the site of the old skating rink into an area with office space and restaurants.

“Seeing a lot more business and stuff come out here, it’s exciting,” Damien Taylor told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about North Augusta. “This is a wasted spot,” mayor Briton Williams said. “When you build up, when you revitalize, when you approve an existing structure, add structures, and then you have citizens who are spending dollars. That all goes back to our bottom line here,” he added.

The plans will have at least three new buildings; one on the corner of George Avenue and Center Street, one on Bluff Avenue, and one on West Avenue. “We have begun the site planning process and are working with the contractors and engineers to prepare the site plans,” developer Brett Brannon shared.

A significant part is to connect the greeneway to an alley space behind the planned development. “We want to attract those users into downtown as an economic development engine for our downtown businesses,” Avery Spears-Mahoney with North Augusta Forward said. “People can come in a downtown experience the shops and restaurants while they’re also experiencing the Greenway on the riverfront,” she added.

The renovations of the current building, parking, drainage, and landscaping should be completed by this time next year. The price tag could be between 12 and 15 million dollars. “I think it’s a good thing. I had to see how exactly they’re doing it to see if it’s something I would personally utilize, but I mean, you know, it’s good,” Taylor said.