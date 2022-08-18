NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Plans for a Miracle League Field at Riverview Park in North Augusta are moving forward. The RECing Crew is spearheading the effort. The nonprofit group wants to create a baseball field accessible for people with disabilities. “What I envision is a lot of individuals with special needs and their families out and being included in their community,” president and founder of The RECing Crew Pamela Stickler told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Pam Stickler said she started The RECing Crew in honor of her son. The effort has grown significantly. “I started a bowling program with 20 individuals and here we are 20 years later, we have 180 members and in an average year we serve over 6,000 individuals with all our programs,” she said.

The nonprofit group wants to create a baseball field at Riverview Park accessible for people with disabilities, similar to the one in Augusta. North Augusta City leaders approved the project last year. “There’ll be a pathway here, and in the center will be a pavilion. And the pavilion, we’re gonna have picnic tables under there,” she showed Shawn.

There are also plans for digital screens and redesigned dugouts. “They will be deeper, and there won’t be the fence across the front of it. There’ll be a fence that’ll come out on an angle that’ll stop any foul balls from hitting them. Everything else will be open so they can get in and out very easily,” Stickler added.

More than $1 million has been raised for the project. The group needs a land survey to get the actual cost — factoring in materials already available, including fencing, lighting, and benches. “The material list will tell, help us with getting bids for different contractors,” she said.

It could take 120 days to make the field accessible. Stickler added that in about another month, The RECing Crew should have a better idea of the next steps.