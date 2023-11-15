AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Imagine a visit to Augusta’s 5th Street Freedom Bridge and getting the opportunity to sail over the river.

“Zip lining around the river is going to happen,” said Jennifer Bowen of Destination Augusta.

A Commission committee agreeing to partner with Destination Augusta to create an urban outdoor adventure center on the city riverfront.

“Allow us to pursue that project; specifically to look at something that would incorporate zip lines, but not just zip lines, somewhere around the riverfront,” said Bowen.

As part of SPLOST 8, voters approved $1.75 million to bring more “zip” to downtown Augusta – something that’s already in place in our sister city of Columbus, Georgia.

“We wanted to make sure we put more quality of life in SPLOST 8. This just another element of it it’s going to be exciting to see it down there near the 5th Street bridge,” said Bowen.

The plan is to seek out for proposals from companies to put the zip lining adventure package together, with the goal of drawing crowds to downtown Augusta.

“It may put us on the list of vacation spots, so that’s a good thing as well. Because we’re always talking about generating more income, more interest in Augusta,” said Commissioner Stacy Pulliam.

City engineers say if zip lining comes to the 5th Street bridge, the structure will be able to handle it. If the full commission approves next week, the hope is phase one will be up and going sometime next year.