GROVETOWN, GA ( WJBF) — A proposal to add more than 60 town homes to the Crawford Creek neighborhood in Grovetown is drawing opposition.

” I think county commissioners can confirm how many emails they got asking them not to do this,” Jennifer Knighton said.

Some people living in the area said they’re concerned about traffic and congestion.

” The major concern was traffic and then community safety and then over development,” Knighton said.

Others said they’re concerned about the environmental cost the new development would have on the area.

” The character of Crawford Creek is defined by the award-winning features of it and its really natural. Its the trails, it’s the green space, its the maintaining of that. To build in that space seems like a retreat on that concept,” Daniel Ruder said.

The proposal was on the agenda to be discussed at a planning commission meeting Thursday , but the developer withdrew the application ‘without prejudice’.

That means the proposal could come up again, but commissioners said developers plan to speak with residents and address their concerns.

” I’m really appreciative that he’s willing to take a step back and go to the drawing board and take the community concerns into account,” Knighton said.