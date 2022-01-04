Pizza restaurant looks to replace Southbound Smokehouse on Central Avenue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The owners of a former barbeque restaurant in Augusta are getting in business.

Southbound Smokehouse on Central Avenue shut its doors last summer after the owners faced a possible suspension of their liquor license for selling to minors.

But the owners have a new partner who owns the building and are planning to create a pizza restaurant.

And this afternoon, commissioners approved granting a beer and wine license for the business.

“I think a fresh start is the way to go, it’s great that they still want to do something with the restaurant facility that they have on Central Avenue so give them a new opportunity to establish a well-run business,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The building owner operated Crumbs Restaurant at that location for several years telling commissioners, without any liquor license issues.

Both the Planning Department and the Sheriff’s Office approved the license application.