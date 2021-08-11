Pizza Hut rolls out meatless pepperoni in 5 U.S. cities

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: A Pizza Hut shop in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen on November 10, 2020 in New York City. On Tuesday, Pizza Hut in partnership with Beyond Meat became the first pizza franchise to offer plant-based meat pizzas across the United States. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Pizza Hut is putting the pea in pepperoni as it expands its test of the plant-based topping to dozens of new locations.

Starting Tuesday, the meatless pepperoni, borne of a collaboration between the pizza purveyor and Beyond Meat, will be on the menu at 70 locations in the following markets: Albany, New York; Columbus and Macon, Georgia; Houston, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida.

“Pizza Hut’s new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza delivers the same iconic taste as our original pepperoni that fans know and love,” Georgeanne Erickson, Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer, said in a news release. “With this new plant-based option, we’re giving customers more choices and more reasons to love Pizza Hut.”

Pizza Hut says the topping, which includes peas and rice as some of the ingredients, “delivers just the right amount of subtle heat and offers the same experience and taste of Pizza Hut’s classic pepperoni.”

Dariush Ajami, the chief innovation officer at Beyond Meat, says the “game-changing” plant-based pepperoni has the “same crisped edges and savory flavor.”

The plant-based pepperoni is available for a limited time while supples last.