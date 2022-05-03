MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — A plane made an emergency landing in McCormick County Tuesday afternoon after running out of fuel.

Authorities say, at around noon, deputies responded to the call of a plane that had called in an emergency landing on Hwy 28 South near Scotts Ferry Road.

According to McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns, the Piper Archer III was landed safely with no injuries to the pilot, plane, or residents.

The pilot was the only passenger in the aircraft.

The FAA was notified and arrangements are being made to have the plane towed to the McCormick Airport for further inspection.