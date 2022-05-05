AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Piedmont Augusta is looking for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) to join the patient care team.

There will be a special hiring event Monday, May 16th from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. in the Piedmont Augusta HVI Lobby.

Formerly known as University Hospital, the health care system formally joining the Piedmont System back in March, officially changing its name to Piedmont Augusta.

For more information about job openings at Piedmont Augusta and the other local Piedmont Healthcare facilities, call (706) 774-5765 or click here.