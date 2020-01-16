KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida have charged a physical therapist with killing his wife, their three young children and a dog in an affluent suburb near Walt Disney World.
Osceola County’s sheriff on Wednesday said that Anthony Todt faces homicide charges for the deaths of his wife and their three children whose ages ranged from 4 to 13.
The sheriff says that Todt confessed to the slayings and was cooperating with detectives. The bodies were discovered Monday in Celebration, a community located near Disney World.
Authorities believe the victims were killed in late December. Todt had a physical therapy practice in Connecticut.
Stay up to date with the WJBF News App. Click HERE to download.
Latest Headlines:
- Augusta becomes the first city to use a new standardized active shooter response plan
- Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children
- House prosecutors read Trump impeachment charges to Senate
- Watch live: House presents articles to Senate to begin Trump’s impeachment trial
- No charges for shooter who killed man at Christmas party