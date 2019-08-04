Phone scam happening in New Ellenton

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Scammers are working overtime to try to steal your hard-earned money.
The New Ellenton Police Department has received several calls from residents informing them of someone trying to impersonate a New Ellenton Police Officer over the phone. We’re told the scammer is asking residents to confirm their social security number. They are also asking folks to provide banking information to avoid going to jail.
The telephone number 803-652-7770 displays on the caller ID.
“Please note that a police officer would NEVER need your banking information,” officials said.
You’re asked to continue to report these scams to the New Ellenton Police Department. They are currently investigating.
USA.gov also offers the following tips:
- Don’t give in to pressure to take immediate action.
- Don’t say anything if a caller starts the call asking, “Can you hear me?” This is a common tactic for scammers to record you saying “yes.” Scammers record your “yes” response to use as proof that you agreed to a purchase or credit card charge.
- Don’t provide your credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to a caller.
- Don’t send money if the caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card.