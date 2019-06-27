Phone scam happening in Barnwell, South Carolina

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Officials in Barnwell, South Carolina are asking residents to be aware of a phone scam happening in the area.

We’re told multiple residents contacted the Barnwell Police Department about receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from law enforcement. Residents were threaten with jail time if they didn’t provide personal information over the phone.

“This is an identity theft scam,” officials said. “Law enforcement will not call you and advise you are being arrested and would not ask for personal information over the phone or email to verify your identity to be arrested,” they added.