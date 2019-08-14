Philadelphia Police attempting to communicate with shooter

Philadelphia (AP) – A Philadelphia Police sergeant said officers are attempting to communicate with a shooter that has fired at police, wounding at least six officers.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted Wednesday evening that police are “imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries.”

The shooting situation remained active at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say police were serving a warrant in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood before gunfire started around 4:30 p.m. At least six officers have been shot and none of their injuries are considered life-threatening. The officers were taken to hospitals.

A heavy police presence remains in the neighborhood.

Officials said President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have been briefed on the shooting and are monitoring the situation.