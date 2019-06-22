Pet fostering event Saturday in Evans

Kitty Connection Rescue will hold a pet fostering and adoption event on Saturday, June 22nd at Petco in Evans.

The organization is one of only 30 rescue groups across the country to be invited by the Petco Foundation to host this foster event. Organizers say the purpose of the event is “to reach out to the CSRA and invite citizens to foster homeless, abandoned animals and care for them in their homes until they are ready for adoption.”

The event will run from 1:30 – 3:30pm Saturday at the Petco in Evans.