Person wanted for questioning in Wells Fargo Robbery

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question a person in reference to a Robbery at a local bank.

The incident happened at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 3115 Peach Orchard Road, November 25th.

The person pictured was seen arriving and leaving by foot.

If you recognize the subject or know anything about the incident, please contact the RCSO.

