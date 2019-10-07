UPDATE |Person of interest arrested for McDuffie County Shooting

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – A person of interest in a McDuffie County shooting investigation has been arrested and charged.

Jaquella Hill is charged with aggravated assault.



Police say on Friday, a man was shot in the face and taken to the hospital.



It’s believed the shooting happened at a home on the 1-hundred block of Cherokee Street in Thomson.

