UPDATE |Person of interest arrested for McDuffie County Shooting

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – A person of interest in a McDuffie County shooting investigation has been arrested and charged.

Jaquella Hill is charged with aggravated assault.


Police say on Friday, a man was shot in the face and taken to the hospital.


It’s believed the shooting happened at a home on the 1-hundred block of Cherokee Street in Thomson.

A shooting investigation is underway in McDuffie County. It happened Friday, October 4th, in Thomson.


Investigators say they were called to University Hospital, where they found a man who’d been shot in the face.


Jaquella Hill is identified as a person of interest.

Investigators say they think the shooting happened at a home on the 100 block of Cherokee Street in Thomson.


No word on a motive or suspects.

