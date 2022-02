WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that took place on Ivey Drive.

Authorities say one person was taken to the emergency room and treated for non-life treating injuries. About two homes and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire. About 21 shell casings were recovered from the scene, they added.

If you have any information, contact the police at 478-552-0911.