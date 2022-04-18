AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time.

The victim was found by a passing motorist who notified the Sheriff’s Office.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the victim’s identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Officials say they are in the early stages of the investigation.