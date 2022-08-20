AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Augusta.

Investigators say on Saturday, August 20, at 2:44 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired and one down.

When they arrived, a male victim, later identified as 29-year-old Nakendrick Dewayne Glover, was found deceased with at least one gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office arrived on the scene and pronounced Glover deceased at 03:45 AM.

An autopsy has been scheduled.