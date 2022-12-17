EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Edgefield County.

Troopers say the incident happened on Friday, December 16, at 11:45 p.m.

The driver of a car was traveling north on Yonce Pond Rd, 1.8 miles south of Johnston, attempting to elude law enforcement, lost control of the vehicle, went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

We’re working to learn more about the events before this collision, as well as the victim’s identity.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.