ORANGEBURG CO. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say the incident happened on Saturday, March 25 at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road, about one mile east of Roseville.

The driver veered off the road and struck a tree.

The victim died at the scene.

We’re working to learn the person’s identity from the coroner’s office.