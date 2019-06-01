Perdue Simply Smart Organics poultry products recalled due to possible contamination

Perdue Foods LLC is recalling approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone material.

The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019.

The following products were shipped to retail locations nationwide, with “use by” date of 5/20/19 and are subject to recall:

11.2 oz. PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE… UPC bar code 072745-001437

bar code 072745-001437 12 oz. PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN… UPC bar code of 072745-001642

bar code of 072745-001642 12 oz. PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN… UPC bar code of 072745-002656

bar code of 072745-002656 10-lb. bulk boxes of Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat… Case Code 22143

Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat… Case Code 22143 10-lb. bulk boxes of Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat… Case Code 77265

Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat… Case Code 77265

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information call the Perdue Consumer Care line at (866) 866-3703.