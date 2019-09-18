Perdue recalling frozen ready-to-eat chicken for mislabeling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Perdue Foods, LLC, is recalling ready-to-eat chicken products shipped to stores in several states, including Georgia.

The Perry, Ga. company is recalling approximately 495 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken products due to mislabeling, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product contains wheat not listed on the label. Also, the frozen ready-to-eat chicken products are labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nuggets.

Items were produced on August 30, 2019.

22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE”

Establishment number “P-33944”

The following products are being recalled:

22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: 08 29 20,” UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and time stamps of 00:30 to 01:00 (inclusive).

The problem was discovered when two customers complained about the issue.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” officials said.

These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

If you have the chicken products in your freezer, throw them away or return it to the store where you purchased them from.

If you have questions, can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (866) 866-3703.