Perdue, Loeffler announce $6 million FEMA grant

GEORGIA (WJBF) – U.S. Senators David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) today announced a $6.3 million grant from U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to counties in Georgia.

“Our first responders, emergency management officers, and water suppliers are working overtime right now to protect our communities,” said Senator Perdue. “This grant will ensure these critical facilities can continue operating at full capacity, even when the power goes out. We are especially grateful for the services these facilities provide every day and for the selfless sacrifices of our emergency responders. It important they know we’ve got their backs, just as they have ours.” “During Hurricane Irma in 2017, 1.5 million people in Georgia lost power and many were left without electricity for days,” said Senator Loeffler. “During emergencies, including today’s uncertain times, it’s crucial that Georgians know there is a reliable backup source of power. This grant will help counties across Georgia purchase and install generators so hospitals, fire and police stations, and other first responders can operate at the most critical times.”

Background:

This $6.3 million grant from U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was made as part of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program that supports projects after a federally designated disaster.

The grant, in response to Hurricane Irma in September 2017, will help communities across Georgia purchase and install generators, including communities in Crisp, Monroe, Pike, Hall, Columbia, Emanuel, Long, Washington, Glynn, Crawford, Towns, Bartow, Pickens, Oconee, Habersham, Gwinnett, Baldwin, Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Hancock, Sumter, Terrell, Toombs and Banks Counties, and the Cities of Homerville, Guyton, Boston, Cochran, Concord, Ideal, Leesburg, Molena, Roberta, Williamson, Atlanta, Greensboro, Dexter and Alto.