Perdue gears up for primary brawl with Georgia GOP governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is likely to face a prominent challenger for the 2022 Republican primary for governor, former Sen. David Perdue.

Kemp drew Donald Trump’s wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election.

Late Sunday, a website and text updates launched for a Perdue governor’s campaign, proclaiming him “a bold conservative to unite Georgia, and inviting people to “join our team to stop Stacey Abrams,” the likely Democratic nominee.

Perdue has been encouraged publicly by the former president and has been flirting with running for governor for months.