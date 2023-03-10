AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- An exciting event is taking place in Augusta. This weekend the James Brown Arena will transform into a prehistoric paradise with big dinosaurs and massive family fun.

For one weekend only, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

Dinosaur Adventures is an interactive experience where kids of all ages will enjoy some dino-mite activities. They can search for fossils, ride a big dinosaur and play in bounce houses.

Folks will learn about all of their favorite dinosaurs at an exhibit featuring life sized robotic dinos. and there will be dinosaur trainers with their interactive baby dinos, like trainer Christopher and baby Crush.

Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. To guarantee admission, purchase your tickets online in advance. Prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admission will include unlimited activities.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 A-M.