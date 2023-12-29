AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The holiday season is keeping more people on the road, which means people are heading to the pumps to fill up on gas.

“I know the beginning of the year gas was higher it’s a little lower now but with it being the holidays and new years coming up I do expect it to go up a little bit,” said Damion Clark.

With people heading into the New Year this weekend, that means more traveling and filling up on gas. That’s something Damion Clark says is costly, especially with him being a door dasher and constantly driving. “It’s rough that’s the biggest expense with the Doordashing is gas so every $20 that you make you’re going to spend about half of that on gas,” said Clark.

Others we spoke to say they are traveling longer distances this weekend. of people are also traveling long distance. “Traffic wasn’t bad normally I’m from south Carolina so we take a lot of trips back and forth but we hadn’t hit any traffic today it’s been great” said Spencer Price.

But the traffic and gas prices won’t stop drivers from spending quality time with family this holiday weekend.

“So we’re going to see family probably eat a lot of food more than we need to and watch some football,” said Price.